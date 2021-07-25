S.Sudan Olympic Committee to get new offices

The African National Olympic Committee Association (ANOCA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to construct new offices for the South Sudan Olympic Committee.

The agreement was reached in Tokyo during a side meeting of the South Sudan delegation, the ANOCA, and the International Olympic Committee on Saturday.

ANOCA has pledged $100,000 for the construction of the headquarters of the South Sudan National Olympic Committee in Juba, while the IOC has formed a committee of six people to figure out the remaining needs.

“Meeting with the African Olympic committee, we have the good news that the African Olympic committee has agreed to build the headquarter of South Sudan National Olympic Committee, through the lobby we did together with South Sudan National Olympic committee,” said Dr. Albino Bol, the Minister of Youth and Sport.



“This is a great achievement and later on the issue of South Sudan National Olympic committee stadium will come,” the sports minister told Eye Radio from Tokyo via phone.

South Sudan National Olympic is currently operating in a rented building at Nimra Talata residential area. The building reportedly costs around $1,200 monthly.

South Sudan is participating in the ongoing Olympic Games in Japan with two athletes Abraham Gum in 800 and 1,500-meter races, while Lucy Morris will compete in the 200-meter race.

