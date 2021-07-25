25th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   S.Sudan Olympic Committee to get new offices

S.Sudan Olympic Committee to get new offices

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan is participating in the ongoing Olympic Games in Japan with two athletes representing the country/COURTESY PHOTO.

The African National Olympic Committee Association (ANOCA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to construct new offices for the South Sudan Olympic Committee.

The agreement was reached in Tokyo during a side meeting of the South Sudan delegation, the ANOCA, and the International Olympic Committee on Saturday.

ANOCA has pledged $100,000 for the construction of the headquarters of the South Sudan National Olympic Committee in Juba, while the IOC has formed a committee of six people to figure out the remaining needs.

“Meeting with the African Olympic committee, we have the good news that the African Olympic committee has agreed to build the headquarter of South Sudan National Olympic Committee, through the lobby we did together with South Sudan National Olympic committee,” said Dr. Albino Bol, the Minister of Youth and Sport.

“This is a great achievement and later on the issue of South Sudan National Olympic committee stadium will come,” the sports minister told Eye Radio from Tokyo via phone.

South Sudan National Olympic is currently operating in a rented building at Nimra Talata residential area. The building reportedly costs around $1,200 monthly.

South Sudan is participating in the ongoing Olympic Games in Japan with two athletes Abraham Gum in 800 and 1,500-meter races, while Lucy Morris will compete in the 200-meter race.

Popular Stories
Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice 1

Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Published Monday, July 19, 2021

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting 2

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting

Published Thursday, July 22, 2021

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2 3

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2

Published Monday, July 19, 2021

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers 4

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker 5

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ethiopian region calls for citizen mobilisation

Published 3 hours ago

S.Sudan Olympic Committee to get new offices

Published 8 hours ago

Detained SSBC journalist set free

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

MPs to be sworn in next week

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.