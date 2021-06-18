S Sudan to get about $30m for critical healthcare services

South Sudan is reportedly set to receive approximately $30 million for the support of critical primary healthcare services.

The funds, donated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will be directed towards food, water, health care, and psychosocial support.

It will also cater to health education and training for healthcare workers.

The funds are part of the more than $91 million granted by USAID for humanitarian assistance to some African countries.

Other countries that will benefit from the funding are; Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mozambique.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Thursday, the USAID said this money will further provide critical logistics, shelter, sanitation, and hygiene supplies, among others.

The United States government through the USAID is the biggest donor of humanitarian and developmental aid in South Sudan.

Last week, USAID handed over 97,600 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food to UN children’s agency, UNICEF.

The supplies were part of an overall funding contribution of USAID of $25 million to prevent and fight malnutrition in South Sudan.

Since 2011, USAID has provided more than $1.8 billion in development assistance to South Sudan.

Between 2020 and this year, the U.S government has also provided $46.9 million to help South Sudan respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including nearly $38 million through USAID.

