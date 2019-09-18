18th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Security agents warned against harassing journalists

Security agents warned against harassing journalists

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 3 hours ago

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - DECEMBER 21: Angelina Teny the wife of the country's former Vice President Riek Machar participates in the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on December 21, 2017. The meeting held to revitalize the South Sudanese Peace Agreement. (Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Chairperson of the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board has warned security agents against intimidating and harassing journalists in the country.

According to human rights groups, members of the organized forces often make the work of the media difficult by assaulting, intimidating, detaining and even killing journalists.

They say dozens of the journalists have been killed in line of duty while several others have fled into exile fearing for their lives after being threatened with death by security agents, particularly from the National Security Service.

In addition, several media houses have also been shut down by the government for critical coverage of the country’s affairs.

Speaking at an event organized by a civil society organization in Juba – the chairperson of the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board – Angelina Teny, said,

“It amounts to abuse of power, and nobody has the right to hit anybody. Even if you are a security personnel  you have no right to hit anybody. If you hit a journalist, that is physical assault and it is a criminal act. So you should not abuse your power being in uniform to actually abuse journalists.”

The Strategic Defense and Security Review Board is responsible for providing a road map for the security sector transformation, which outlines the details for the unification of the army, and security forces, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration and the security sector reform process.

It is considered as an important aspect of the new peace agreement that will enable South Sudan get a professional army that is answerable to only a civilian authority.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest 1

Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest

Published Saturday, September 14, 2019

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries 2

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries

Published Friday, September 13, 2019

Kiir, Machar all in agreement 3

Kiir, Machar all in agreement

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019

SPLM-IO to relocate headquarters to Juba 4

SPLM-IO to relocate headquarters to Juba

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019

Political analyst praises Kiir-Riek meeting 5

Political analyst praises Kiir-Riek meeting

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S Sudan, Kenya strike free visa deal

Published 2 hours ago

Security agents warned against harassing journalists

Published 3 hours ago

Juba residents complain of increased robberies

Published 1 day ago

Tumsa bridge destroyed by heavy rains

Published 1 day ago

Poor health system attributed to civil war

Published 1 day ago

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S, Canadian firms

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.