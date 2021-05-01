1st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Sherikat incident: Court sets free six suspects

Sherikat incident: Court sets free six suspects

Author: Jale Richard/Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

File: Gumbo Sherikat Special Court session March, 2021. Credit|Michael Daniel/Eye Radio.

The Special Court for Sherikat incident has set free six people accused of taking part in the killing of Lual Akook, an SSPDF officer also known as Lual ‘Marine’.

Lual-also related to President Salva Kiir was shot on June 3, 2020, in the suburb of Juba, but later died at the hospital.

Six civilians were killed in the shootout between Lual’s bodyguard and some civilians.

There were protests in Juba and Bor over the incident.

Those charged with his death include renowned military officers; Garang Akook, Abdalla Majier and 12 others.

Last month, defense lawyers for the Group B suspects called for charges against their clients to be dropped.

Group B is those accused of killing Lual Marine.

In their submissions, the lawyers denied all the charges brought against their clients.

on Friday, Judge Duoth Kulang, president of the special court said the court found no grounds against six of the accused.

However, the court maintained charges against other people accused in group A and Group B in the case.

Hearings in the Gumbo Shirkat special court incident begun in February.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 2

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 3

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes 4

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba 5

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sherikat incident: Court sets free six suspects

Published 1 min ago

S.Sudanese refugees in Uganda likely to suffer another food cuts

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t ‘deliberately choking’ watchdog institutions—MP

Published 6 hours ago

Ministry of Finance set for reforms after damning auditor’s report

Published 21 hours ago

Yambio man gets 3-year prison term for molesting teenage girl

Published 22 hours ago

Schools told to maintain Covid-19 protocols as classes resume

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.