Police hold 15 more suspects in Rumbek bishop shooting

Police have arrested 15 more people in connection with the shooting of the Bishop-elect of the Rumbek Diocese.

Father Christian Carlassare was shot in the legs at his residence by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

He is currently recovering from gunshot wounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

Police later arrested 20 people, including seven police officers who were guarding the residence of the Bishop and 13 staff of the Rumbek Diocese.

According to the area police spokesperson Captain Elijah Mabor, 15 more people have been arrested bringing the number of those being held for questioning to 35.

These include politicians, security officers and civilians and priests at the diocese.

“Up to this week, we have arrested more than 35 people and investigations are still continuing,” Captain Mabor said.

In the process of investigations, people are arrested when anything appears to be related to them. So the people who were arrested later are related to the crime.”

Captain Mabor stated that the identity of the suspects will not be made public as investigations continue.

President Salva Kiir had described the shooting of Father Carlassare as a shameful act of intimidation.

Fr. Carlassare is an Italian Comboni priest who was elected on March 8, 2021, as the bishop of the Diocese of Rumbek.

For 10 years, the diocese had no Bishop.

