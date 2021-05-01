1st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Police hold 15 more suspects in Rumbek bishop shooting

Police hold 15 more suspects in Rumbek bishop shooting

Author: Okot Emmanuel/Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Father Christian Carlassare in a hospital bed in Rumbek on Monday, April 26, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

Police have arrested 15 more people in connection with the shooting of the Bishop-elect of the Rumbek Diocese.

Father Christian Carlassare was shot in the legs at his residence by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

He is currently recovering from gunshot wounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

Police later arrested 20 people, including seven police officers who were guarding the residence of the Bishop and 13 staff of the Rumbek Diocese.

According to the area police spokesperson Captain Elijah Mabor, 15 more people have been arrested bringing the number of those being held for questioning to 35.

These include politicians, security officers and civilians and priests at the diocese.

“Up to this week, we have arrested more than 35 people and investigations are still continuing,” Captain Mabor said.

In the process of investigations, people are arrested when anything appears to be related to them. So the people who were arrested later are related to the crime.”

Captain Mabor stated that the identity of the suspects will not be made public as investigations continue.

President Salva Kiir had described the shooting of Father Carlassare as a shameful act of intimidation.

Fr. Carlassare is an Italian Comboni priest who was elected on March 8, 2021, as the bishop of the Diocese of Rumbek.

For 10 years, the diocese had no Bishop.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 2

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 3

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes 4

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba 5

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published 3 hours ago

Police hold 15 more suspects in Rumbek bishop shooting

Published 4 hours ago

Sherikat incident: Court sets free six suspects

Published 9 hours ago

S.Sudanese refugees in Uganda likely to suffer another food cuts

Published 10 hours ago

Gov’t ‘deliberately choking’ watchdog institutions—MP

Published 15 hours ago

Ministry of Finance set for reforms after damning auditor’s report

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.