Shirkat incident: committee submits findings to Kiir

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir receives copies of the findings from Justice Minister Ruben Madol. Photo: Presidency.

The ad hoc committee tasked to probe the Shirkat incident has finally submitted its findings to President Salva Kiir.

On June 4, the president established the seven-member committee to investigate the June 3 fighting that led to the killing of six civilians and a soldier at the residential area in Juba.

Made up of mostly senior security officials and headed up by Ruben Madol — the Minister of Justice, the committee was to conduct hearings and interviews with witnesses who may have relevant information.

According to the Presidential Order, the committee was supposed to report back to the office of the president within two weeks.

But delays by the committee provoked a public outcry, with some members of the public criticizing the presidency for downplaying important matters using committees whose findings are never publicized.

However, after more than 40 days, the committee finally submitted its reports to the president on Thursday.

“They were supposed to finish within seven working days but they spent a month and they were able to come back and give it to the president,” Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio.

The Presidential Press secretary, however, attributed the delay due to some challenges.

“There are some practical challenges that will always face the committee not to meet the timeline. But if the committee has managed to come to conclusive report, then they can be applauded for that.”

According to the Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial, the reports will be studied by the President to inform actions that will be taken in-line with the laws of the country.

