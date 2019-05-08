8th May 2019
Sign Revitalized Peace Agreement or face consequences-IGAD

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

IGAD Council of Ministers meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba. PHOTO// Presidential Press Unit

The IGAD Council of Ministers has issued a stern warning to parties who have not signed the revitalized peace agreement to immediately join in or face undisclosed consequences.

An extra-ordinary meeting of the regional ministers was held in Juba yesterday to evaluate the progress of the agreement, and decide on the way forward.

At the end of the meeting the Council of Ministers said the forces that are still waging war in the country poses a great threat to the peace and stability of South Sudan.

Amongst the prominent hold out groups are; the South Sudan National Salvation Front headed by General Thomas Cirilo, and the National Democratic Movement headed by General Paul Malong.

IGAD’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais revealed that his talks with General Paul Malong are promising.

He however said, General Thomas Cirilo is demanding for the renegotiation of the whole agreement.

“The engagements with Gen. Paul Malong and Gen. Thomas Cirilo have been encouraging but yet to build fruits.”

He said Gen. Thomas Cirilo has put conditions, some of which requires the opening of the agreement for re-negotiations while Gen. Paul Malong was more promising, as he expressed his willingness and readiness to engage in talks to join the peace process.

Ambassador Gedu Andargachew said it is time for the non-signatories to join, as majority of the parties are already implementing the agreement.

He warned that attempts to renegotiate or reject the agreement in its entirety will force the region to adopt a consequential approach towards them.

“The presence of non-signatory army groups in the field is a matter of serious concern which requires sustained diplomatic and political actions.”

The 67th extra-ordinary session of IGAD Council of Ministers was held in Juba yesterday.

