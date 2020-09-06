Six people die of snakebites in Mvolo County

At least six people have reportedly died of snakebites in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria state.

This according to William Doku – Mvolo County medical officer.

28 others have reportedly recovered from the occurrence.

Doku stated that the county has registered 34 snakebites between April and August alone.

He stressed that the long distances between the villages and medical centers have worsened the situation.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday, the medical officer appealed to the national government to urgently send more anti-venom vaccines to the area.

“The general situation in Mvolo County is not actually good because there is an increasing number of snakebites across the seven Payams of Mvolo county,” said William Doku, Mvolo County medical officer.

“Right now the cases of snakebites are 34 in general and among the 34, 28 recovered and six died.”

MSF reported in 2018 that it treats around 300 snakebite victims each year in Agok town in South Sudan alone.

It says most of the snakebites happened during the rainy season, which is when snakebites are most frequent.

Snakes often enter people’s houses to escape the water, which is where about half of the victims are bitten.

Most snakebite victims live in remote areas and have to travel long distances to seek care.

Also, during the rainy season, when roads can become impassable, people may have to travel for several days to reach a hospital.

According to the global health report, five million people are bitten by venomous snakes every year, and around 100,000 dies, 30,000 of those deaths happen in Africa.