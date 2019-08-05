5th August 2019
‘Slow cantonment’ worries CTSAMVM

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 10 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan | Credit | Eye Radio

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has said it is concerned about the “slow progress” in the cantonment of the opposition forces.

In July, the Joint Defense Board ordered all the forces to report to the cantonment sites by the 31st July.

Similarly, the SSPDF Chief of defense forces also ordered the army officials to monitor and facilitate the movement of opposition forces to designated cantonment sites.

“CTSAMVM can report positive but slow progress in the cantonment,” said Maj-Gen Abiche, chairperson for the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, during the 13th CTSAMVM technical committee meeting in Juba on Monday.

He says out of 35 cantonment sites the body has verified, two are unsuitable for the forces.

“At the time of assessment, 31 were found to be suitable and 2 were unsuitable due to lack of water or suitable location. Some cantonment sites will need to be reassessed because of the wet season,” he stressed.

The cantonment of forces is in line with the revitalized peace agreement.

It’s also a condition for the return of the main opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar, who is currently under house arrest in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

