Varsity student shot, in critical condition

A female university student is reportedly in critical condition after she was shot by an armed man at the hostel in Juba on early Monday morning hours.

Mary Agau is a fourth-year student of Social and Economic Studies at the University of Juba.

According to a representative of students of the university, the man shot her in the stomach and leg after an exchange of words.

“This morning, unknown gunmen came to the hostel of the ladies…up to where the ladies sleep,” Wilson Mayor explained.

“One man opened fire on the lady, shooting her in the stomach and leg.”

The reason behind the attack is not clear.

The management of the university declined to comment, saying it was gathering details of the incident.