Ruweng traders count losses

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Ruweng State geographical location in South Sudan | Credit | Wikipedia

Traders in Ruweng State are reportedly counting losses after flood destroyed more than 150 shops in Abiem-nhom, the state capital.

According to the Abiem-nhom County commissioner, there was a heavy downpour in the area on Sunday.

As a result, Marial Manyiel told Eye Radio over 3,000 houses and 150 shops were submerged in flood waters.

He estimates the losses at 7.6 million Pounds.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Abiem-nhom, Commissioner Manyiel appealed for humanitarian assistance.

“We are appealing to the NGO’s and UN mission in South Sudan to help and recue our people with food and none food items like shelters mosquito nets,” he stressed.

