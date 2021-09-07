Some trucks cross over to Nimule

7th September 2021
Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Some of the trucks that entered Nimule this morning await clearance at the yard, Tuesday, 7 September 2021 | Credit | Daniel Deng

Some commercial trucks loaded with goods have started entering South Sudan through the Nimule border point, clearing agents have told Eye Radio.

Cargo trucks have been stuck at the Elegu border point amidst the two-week strike by the drivers over killings and banditry along Juba-Nimule highway.

The long-distance truck drivers demanded the deployment of a joint security team of the South Sudan and forces from other East African countries to provide them escorts.

They also demanded compensation for their colleagues killed on South Sudan’s roads.

A team led by the Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan National Revenue Authority and the Uganda Revenue Authority met with the truckers on Monday evening.

“They came together and had some successful discussions over the mater. This morning, we received some trucks,” said Deng Daniel, the representative of clearing agents in Nimule.

However, he could not provide further details on the number of the trucks and their contents.

South Sudan, a landlocked country, depends almost entirely on imports ranging from food and other commodities.

In April, a similar protest by the cargo truck drivers paralyzed trade and hike market prices in the country.

The truck drivers then called off the protest after the SSPDF deployed soldiers along the roads connecting Juba to Nimule, to Yei up to Kaya –to ensure safe passage for travelers and commercial goods.

