South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana dies in Juba

South Sudan has lost another Ambassador to a yet-to-be-determined illness.

The country’s Ambassador to Ghana, Michael Mayiel Chuol died on Tuesday night at freedom hospital in Juba.

His colleagues said the Ambassador has been receiving treatment after a long illness.

The spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hakim Edward said the cause of death is yet to be known.

“He indeed was the first ambassador deployed to the Republic of Ghana in 2014. But then returned in 2018 after the closure of the embassy there as part of Austerity measures taken by the government to cut down the cost. That’s why he returned in 2018 to the headquarters. He passed on in Freedom Hospital on Tuesday 29th December 2020, the same evening he was admitted. Up to now, we do not have a report from the doctor about the cause of his death.”

Ambassador Hakim described the late Ambassador Mayiel as a career politician and a diplomat who served the country diligently.

He was the head of the political affairs department in the ministry of foreign affairs

Before becoming an Ambassador, late Michael Mayiel was the former second governor of Unity state in 1995 after Thomas Kuma Khan.

He also served as both the chairperson of the then high Electrol commission during Sudan’s General Elections and the Southern Sudan high Referendum Committee in Unity state.

In 2014, he was appointed as the first head of South Sudan’s diplomatic mission to Ghana.

Members of the Guit community of Unity state have described Ambassador Michael Mayiel as a man of “wise counsel, affable attitude toward others, unconditional mentorship spirit to others, and influential in shaping the foundational ethos of our society.”

The governor of Unity state, Joseph Manytuil offered his condolence to the family of the late Ambassador.

He said: “the late Ambassador Mayiel is a peacemaker who contributed tirelessly to the development of South Sudan during and after the liberation struggle.”

Vice President Taban Deng also issued a statement saying the late’s life was “characterized by patriotism, honour, diligence and humility as he dedicated his life to service of our great nation.”

“I observe first-hand his astute leadership and commitment to all the roles he held…he was revered among the greater Bentiu and Ruweng communities,” Taban added.

The late Ambassador was nicknamed as ‘Kak Afendi’ among his peers.

