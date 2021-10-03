3rd October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News | States   |   South Sudan effects free Visa for Ugandan nationals

South Sudan effects free Visa for Ugandan nationals

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 24 seconds ago

A picture showing travelling documents. Photo credit: Curtesy

The government has officially lifted Visa for Ugandan nationals starting Monday, October 4th.

The Ministry of foreign affairs and International cooperation has confirmed.

They say Ugandan citizen holding valid travelling document can now enter south Sudan without payment of 50$ effective on Monday.

This is in response to the government of Uganda decision to waive visas for south Sudanese entering Uganda effective 1st October 2021.

Deng Dau, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says all entry points and embassies are directed to implement the waiver.

“In the spirit of reciprocity, the gov’t of the Republic of South Sudan has directed the Ministry of Interior through it Directorate of Nationality Passport and Immigration to waive visa entry requirement for Ugandan citizens holding valid passports issued by the government of the republic of Uganda with effect from Monday October 4th 2021″ Dau told reporters on Friday.

So far, South Sudan has reciprocated the waiving of visa requirements for Kenyans, Rwandans, and Tanzanians.

Burundi is another East African country with visa restrictions for South Sudanese.

According to Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, citizens of EAC Partner States are at liberty to accept employment within the territories of Partner States other than their own.

The East African Community adopted the Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 2

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 3

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 4

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture 5

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan effects free Visa for Ugandan nationals

Published 24 seconds ago

Missing Persons Day: Families with missing persons speak out

Published Friday, October 1, 2021

Jonglei’s peace shall require a bottom-up approach – Aguer

Published Friday, October 1, 2021

Meet Mayang, the youngest CEO in S. Sudan

Published Friday, October 1, 2021

Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Published Friday, October 1, 2021

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Published Friday, October 1, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.