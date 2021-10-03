South Sudan effects free Visa for Ugandan nationals

The government has officially lifted Visa for Ugandan nationals starting Monday, October 4th.

The Ministry of foreign affairs and International cooperation has confirmed.

They say Ugandan citizen holding valid travelling document can now enter south Sudan without payment of 50$ effective on Monday.

This is in response to the government of Uganda decision to waive visas for south Sudanese entering Uganda effective 1st October 2021.

Deng Dau, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says all entry points and embassies are directed to implement the waiver.

“In the spirit of reciprocity, the gov’t of the Republic of South Sudan has directed the Ministry of Interior through it Directorate of Nationality Passport and Immigration to waive visa entry requirement for Ugandan citizens holding valid passports issued by the government of the republic of Uganda with effect from Monday October 4th 2021″ Dau told reporters on Friday.

So far, South Sudan has reciprocated the waiving of visa requirements for Kenyans, Rwandans, and Tanzanians.

Burundi is another East African country with visa restrictions for South Sudanese.

According to Article 10 of the EAC Common Market Protocol, citizens of EAC Partner States are at liberty to accept employment within the territories of Partner States other than their own.

The East African Community adopted the Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

