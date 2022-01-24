South Sudan natural resources exploited by foreigners-Deng Dau

South Sudan’s natural possessions are largely being exploited by foreign smugglers at the expense of a weak private sector in the county, Deng Dau, the Deputy foreign affairs Minister has disclosed.

Mr. Dau was in Nairobi, Kenya a week ago before traveling to Uganda to discuss impediments facing trade in South Sudan with the neighboring countries.

These include the covid-19 retest barrier as well as extra charges traders trader often encounter while bringing goods to South Sudan- something said have contributed to the high prices in the country.

According to Deng Dau, much of South Sudan forest are being felt for logs and charcoal by foreign smugglers.

He stated that the raw materials such as timber and charcoal as well as honey are being rebranded as if they were produced in Kenya and Uganda.

These products are then exported to the Arab world at much higher value.

“We have our products being taken raw from here, and they are rebranded by those those who take. Like charcoal or wood, there is nowhere that you can write them that they are being taken from South Sudan:, Deng Dau explained to Eye Radio.

He says this is because; “They are just being cut because of smuggling and being rebranded because they are exported to Middle East and taken very far”.

Mr. Dau revealed that south Sudan annual export to Kenya is just at about 300, 000 dollars – compared Kenya’s 226, 000 000 million dollars earnings through its export to the country.

He stressed there is a lot more for South Sudan to do to increase its foreign export to improve its economy.

This, he says include controlling the smuggling and encouraging young South Sudanese entrepreneurs to compete in the regional market.

“If our Police, the national revenue authority the state Government, can act together and begin to channel all our effort through the ministry of Trade and of Investment, I believe you know our volume of export can improve greatly,” Deng said.

However, in recent years, the Sentry report has accused South Sudanese top politicians of siphoning the country’s resources for their selfish gains.

The Sentry said greed and competition for resources has perpetrated vicious cycle of violence resulting to mass displacement of the civil population.