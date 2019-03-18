Sport journalists receive first SSFA training

South Sudan Football Association organized the first sports Journalists training held in Juba.

The training has attracted more than 30 sports Journalists across the country and will run for the next five days.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, SSFA President urged the Journalists to take full advantage of this course to equip themselves with more knowledge on reporting and writing sports stories as well as editing to attract international attention.

“I urge you all to take this training seriously and learn from the facilitator so that you can improve your writing, reporting and editing skills,” said Francis Amin Michael.

The training is fully funded by World Soccer Governing body FIFA and is aimed at building the capacity of sports journalists

Mr. Raed Abed from Aljazeera Media Institute is conducting the training at the Landmark hotel in Juba.

Mr. Raed Abed on his part said he was pleased to be part of this historical event in South Sudan and asked the Journalists to always be Truthful, objective and Accurate in their reporting after the training.

“Am pleased to be part of this event, all I want to tell you is to be Truthful, objective and Accurate in their reporting after the training”.

The training which commenced yesterday will conclude on Friday with Journalists awarded certificates.