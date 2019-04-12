12th April 2019
South Sudanese to co-ordinate at CAF U17

South Sudanese to co-ordinate at CAF U17

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 13 hours ago

Victor Lawrence leading out team during a recent CAF game

A member of the South Sudanese Football Association has been selected as a coordinator for this year’s U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Victor Lawrence Lual who left the country on Wednesday was selected from 80 other coordinators in the content.

This means Mr. Lawrence will supervise during football matches at the tournament, commencing on Sunday.
He said he is proud to be one of the coordinators for the tournament and particularly representing South Sudan at the major football event.

“Am proud to be representing my country in the continental competition,” Victor said.

Lawrence went on to say he feels special to be selected, a dream that every general coordinator on the continent strives for.

“As a general coordinator, it’s an opportunity that every general coordinator is looking for and to be selected out of more than 80 coordinators for such a big tournament is something special,” Victor added.

He urged other South Sudanese to join the football coordination profession so as to increase their numbers at Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“I want to urge my fellow South Sudanese to join and become football coordinators in order to increase our numbers at CAF.”

The U17 Africa cup of Nations kicks off on 14th April and runs till 28th April in the Tanzanian capital, Dar El Salaam.

