12th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   CAF set to draw countries for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

CAF set to draw countries for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 14 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football Logo

The Confederation of African Football will later today draw countries that will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations due in June this year, AFCON head of organizing committee has said.

The event organized to take place at the Giza Pyramids, Egypt will be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and presidents of football associations across the country.

Former Senegalese legend El-Hadji Diouf and Moroccan Mustapha Hadji including South Sudan’s SSFA’s Francis Amin Michael, will attendant.

Four East African countries will be among those to be drawn with other African countries for this year’s tournament that will see 24 countries competing for the first time under new CAF rules.

They include, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi.South Sudan failed to qualify for the competition.

The teams have been drawn in four pots as seen below.

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Algeria

Pot 3 South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, and Kenya

Pot 4 Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, and Burundi

In another development, The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed Egyptian Amr Fahmy from his role as general secretary.

CAF’s Executive Committee made its decision in Cairo on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The reason for the dismissal is unclear as Caf has yet to comment.

Fahmy was appointed in November 2017 as he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bashir reportedly steps down 1

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 2

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 3

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal 5

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Stolen teen reunited with family after eleven years

Published 6 hours ago

Cabinet affairs minister expresses frustration at R-JMEC’s report

Published 9 hours ago

“My father died as a hero,” says slain MP’s son

Published 10 hours ago

Next Sudan’s president should reflect the people’s choice – US activists

Published 11 hours ago

Pope’s kissing of feet gives us new momentum – Riek Machar

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudanese to co-ordinate at CAF U17

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.