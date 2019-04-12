CAF set to draw countries for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football will later today draw countries that will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations due in June this year, AFCON head of organizing committee has said.

The event organized to take place at the Giza Pyramids, Egypt will be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and presidents of football associations across the country.

Former Senegalese legend El-Hadji Diouf and Moroccan Mustapha Hadji including South Sudan’s SSFA’s Francis Amin Michael, will attendant.

Four East African countries will be among those to be drawn with other African countries for this year’s tournament that will see 24 countries competing for the first time under new CAF rules.

They include, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi.South Sudan failed to qualify for the competition.

The teams have been drawn in four pots as seen below.

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Algeria

Pot 3 South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, and Kenya

Pot 4 Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Tanzania, and Burundi

In another development, The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed Egyptian Amr Fahmy from his role as general secretary.

CAF’s Executive Committee made its decision in Cairo on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The reason for the dismissal is unclear as Caf has yet to comment.

Fahmy was appointed in November 2017 as he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.