4th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   South Supreme airlines operations suspended after deadly crash

South Supreme airlines operations suspended after deadly crash

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

A South Supreme Airlines plane | Credit | Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has ordered for the suspension of Supreme Airlines operations in South Sudan after its plane crashed killing 11 people on board in Jonglei two days ago.

Those who died in the crash include two children, six women, and two pilots – a South Sudanese and Kenyan.

The accident occurred a few minutes after the HK 4274 aircraft took off from Pieri airstrip in Uror County, 4:30 local time on Wednesday, according to an eyewitness.

In a statement issued on 2 March, Kiir directed the Ministry of Transport and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to suspend the airline operations.

“The decision is a temporary measure to deal with an avoidable air accidents before laws governing aviation are strengthened via legislative means,” partly reads the statement.

He added that it is a necessary step to restoring air confidence in air travels in the country.

In his condolence message to the bereaved families, kiir said “This measure is a necessary for these institutions to ascertain airworthiness of the remaining Supreme airline planes.”

https://twitter.com/EyeRadioJuba/status/1367262052973215753/photo/1

Such plane crashes are common in the country, due to poor aviation regulations, according to observers.

In August 2020, a commercial plane  crashed at Kemiru area near Juba, killing seven people shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport.

The Minister of Transport stated that the Wau-bound plane was carrying three crew members and five passengers on board. Only one passenger survived.

In September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP  crashed into Lake Yirol, leaving at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop, dead.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 1

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Employee benefit tax suspended 2

Employee benefit tax suspended

Published Saturday, February 27, 2021

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash 3

Eleven die in Pieri plane crash

Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed 4

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published Monday, March 1, 2021

Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government 5

Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government

Published 16 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Supreme airlines operations suspended after deadly crash

Published 1 min ago

Rebellions, soldiers made wild animals leave S Sudan – official

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudan’s coronavirus death cases hit 100 mark

Published 2 hours ago

8 die in Terekeka ‘revenge’ cattle rustling

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio wildfire kills one, injures 19

Published 3 hours ago

Governors to swear in state officials

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.