28th February 2019
President Kiir peace tour appeal: Stick to agreement

President Kiir peace tour appeal: Stick to agreement

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 12 hours ago

President Kiir during peace tour in Lakes

President Salva Kiir has called on South Sudanese to embrace the revitalised peace agreement and support parties to implement it.

He said the current peace deal is the only way for a prosperous South Sudan.

Parties signed the new peace accord in September last year in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

 “My people, if we find peace like this, then fighting should stop,” Kiir appealed.

However, some armed groups rejected the deal saying it is not addressing all the root causes of the conflict.

As a result, fighting is being reported in Yei river state and over 13,000 people displaced to the neighboring DR Congo.

Kiir called on South Sudanese to stick to the peace agreement and support it.

 “I’m asking you, if you accept this peace, the revitalised peace agreement, then stick to this agreement and love one another. There should be no fighting again.”

President Kiir spoke in Terkeka on Tuesday – during his peace tour.

He is now holding peace rallies in the Lakes region.

