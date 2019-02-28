1st March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Music | National News | News   |   NRC calls for access to aid agencies

NRC calls for access to aid agencies

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 15 hours ago

Courtesy of the NRC official website

The Norwegian Refugee Council is calling on all parties to allow humanitarian agencies to safely access people in desperate need of aid.

according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported, around 6.4 million South Sudanese are currently at risk of hunger.

Out of these, an estimated 1.6 million people are already facing extreme hunger.

In a statement, the acting Country Director for the NRC in South Sudan, Sirak Mehari, said: ” “despite the peace agreement signed five months ago, conflict continues to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”

He said while poor rainfall has contributed to the food insecurity, many people have had to flee their farms because of the ongoing fighting.

It is estimated that 45,000 people in former Jonglei, Lakes and Unity are suffering worse levels of hunger.

They could face famine-like conditions if they do not receive urgent humanitarian assistance within the next couple of months.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 2

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 7 days ago

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region 3

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Published 5 days ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 4 days ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 5

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 3 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Abandoned teenage mother offered job

Published 12 hours ago

“We do not have enough psychiatrists”- SSPDF spokesperson

Published 14 hours ago

President Kiir peace tour appeal: Stick to agreement

Published 15 hours ago

NRC calls for access to aid agencies

Published 15 hours ago

Torit governor protests against ‘plans’ to overthrow him

Published 15 hours ago

NRA to introduce tax laws

Published 2 days ago

1st March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.