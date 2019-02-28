Torit governor protests against ‘plans’ to overthrow him

The governor of Torit has accused some officials of plotting to over throw him.

Tobiolo Alberio Oromo explained this is why he does not want to reopen the state legislature.

“We have started knowing them one by one. One is working and he doesn’t know he will fail South Sudan.”

On Wednesday, the state speaker complained that the governor had delayed reopening of the state legislative assembly.

According to Honorable Charles Odwar, the parliamentarians were supposed to resume seattings on February 18.

However, he said Governor Tobiolo Alberio refused to officially open the august house despite an official written request to do so.

In response, Tobiolo vowed not reopen the parliament until those conspiring against his leadership are held accountable.

“He [referring to unidentified official] said he wants to fail the governor of the state, but I say he will not fail me, [because] this is the position of people not my own.”

Not specifying who those individuals are, he said some of them are based in Juba.

“We will discuss with people concern in Juba because this is being done in Juba, and it will be handled in Juba.”

Governor Tobiolo said the matter will be handled by the SPLM secretariat in Juba.