NRA to introduce tax laws

The national revenue authority says it plans to introduce tax laws to harmonise collection of revenues in the country.

Currently, the body is faced with difficulties collecting taxes, especially the non-oil revenues across the country.

“There is a need for us to reform the tax and completely address some of the challenges we have identified over the years,” Olympio Attipoe told Eye radio in an exclusive interview.

It aims to establish tax laws to avoid confusion in the revenue collection between the national and state governments.

“So, basically we want … [to] make sure that there is no confusion between the national and states governments.”

The strategy is to design modalities of generating non-oil revenue and accountability.