27th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   NRA to introduce tax laws

NRA to introduce tax laws

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 8 hours ago

NRA workshop flyer

The national revenue authority says it plans to introduce tax laws to harmonise collection of revenues in the country.

Currently, the body is faced with difficulties collecting taxes, especially the non-oil revenues across the country.

“There is a need for us to reform the tax and completely address some of the challenges we have identified over the years,” Olympio Attipoe told Eye radio in an exclusive interview.

It aims to establish tax laws to avoid confusion in the revenue collection between the national and state governments.

“So, basically we want … [to] make sure that there is no confusion between the national and states governments.”

The strategy is to design modalities of generating non-oil revenue and accountability.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 2

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 5 days ago

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region 3

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Published 4 days ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 days ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 5

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 2 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NRA to introduce tax laws

Published 8 hours ago

Wrangles within IO-Taban depict lack of vision- political analyst

Published 10 hours ago

Why Lou-Nuer chiefs seek peace with neighbouring Murle

Published 11 hours ago

President Kiir commences peace tour

Published 1 day ago

Canadian S. Sudanese condemn killing of member

Published 1 day ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 days ago

27th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.