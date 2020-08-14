Suspected molester of 10-year old Lemon Gaba girl arrested

The man suspected of molesting a 10-year girl on Thursday 13, in Lemon Gaba residential area of Juba has been arrested.

Police say the man who has been identified only as Salah is accused of “raping” his niece.

A neighbour had reported to Eye Radio that the incident happened after the little girl was sent by the mother to the house of the uncle, to invite him for breakfast.

Mr. Salah then allegedly forced the young girl into his room and molested her.

The parents and the neighbours were only shocked to see the young girl returning while bleeding and crying.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect is now in their custody in Kubri Haboba Police Division.

Major General Daniel Justin said Mr. Salah is being charged under rape and sexual harassment crime.

“We heard it from the [Eye] radio. The suspect is now arrested under the case of rape plus sexual harassment,” Justin said. “As soon as we finish the investigation, we will just forward the case to the court.”

Attempted rape?

However, police now say medical results shows that the little girl was not actually raped.

“The victim was taken for medical check-up and it appeared that there was no case of rape. It was actually an attempted rape or harassment,” Maj. Gen. Justin added.



The little girl is said to be responding well to treatment at the Juba Teaching Hospital.