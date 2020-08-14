Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

An attack on a passenger vehicle along the Juba-Nimule Highway, Friday afternoon has left two people dead.

Five others have been reportedly abducted by the attackers.

An eyewitness stated that the gunmen killed the driver and wounded three passengers.

The police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin says this ambush was on a Bonga bus that left Nimule for Juba in the morning.

The passenger bus was shot at by unknown assailants between Aru-junction and Jebelen.

“A driver and one passenger were killed and then five people were kidnapped,” said Maj. Gen. Justin.

“Our forces reached there and the situation is calm. Our forces are still searching for those kidnapped.”



This is the first such attack on a commercial vehicle in almost 3 years.

After the 2016 clashes, the government provided national security services escorts for all passenger buses plying the Juba – Nimule highway.

Most of the buses move between Juba and Kampala.

But since the lockdown of the borders over the coronavirus pandemic, it is not clear whether vehicles, such as Bonga bus get security escorts to continue travelling along the Juba-Nimule road.