14th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

The Bonga bus reportedly attacked on Friday 14 August, 2020 afternoon along the Juba-Nimule highway. Courtesy

An attack on a passenger vehicle along the Juba-Nimule Highway, Friday afternoon has left two people dead.

Five others have been reportedly abducted by the attackers. 

An eyewitness stated that the gunmen killed the driver and wounded three passengers.

The police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin says this ambush was on a Bonga bus that left Nimule for Juba in the morning.

The passenger bus was shot at by unknown assailants between Aru-junction and Jebelen.

“A driver and one passenger were killed and then five people were kidnapped,” said Maj. Gen. Justin.

“Our forces reached there and the situation is calm. Our forces are still searching for those kidnapped.”

This is the first such attack on a commercial vehicle in almost 3 years.

After the 2016 clashes, the government provided national security services escorts for all passenger buses plying the Juba – Nimule highway.

Most of the buses move between Juba and Kampala.

But since the lockdown of the borders over the coronavirus pandemic, it is not clear whether vehicles, such as Bonga bus get security escorts to continue travelling along the Juba-Nimule road.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative 1

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj 2

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

Update: Warrap disarmament clashes leave 127 dead 3

Update: Warrap disarmament clashes leave 127 dead

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Hon Ayen “I won’t apologize” to VP Taban 4

Hon Ayen “I won’t apologize” to VP Taban

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

US issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory on South Sudan 5

US issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory on South Sudan

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published 4 hours ago

Suspected molester of 10-year old Lemon Gaba girl arrested

Published 5 hours ago

Jonglei teachers demand their EU-funded incentives

Published 6 hours ago

Seven officers arrested for enabling a suspected killer escape from prison

Published 6 hours ago

Rumbek ‘gelweng’ voluntarily surrender over 600 guns

Published 10 hours ago

Doctors advise against reopening of places of worship

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.