13th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Uncategorized   |   Suspected Torit rapist on the loose terrorizes victim’s family

Suspected Torit rapist on the loose terrorizes victim’s family

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

Map of the current 32 States in South Sudan with their capitals. Note only the names of Imatong & Namurnyang have been changed to Torit & Kapoeta states -respectively

A suspected rapist on the loose in Torit has displaced a family that had reported him to authorities after accusing him of sexually assaulting their daughter last month.

The man is identified as Sergeant-Major Daniel Sebit – a prisons officer working at the Torit Central Prison.

A member of the family, John James (real name withheld), told Eye Radio on Wednesday that officer Sebit is their neighbor.

On Monday, 13 May at around 2 am, James narrated the incident, Sebit sneaked into the 20-year-old woman’s room and sexually attacked her.

They then reported him to Torit police, who later arrested and detained him.

However, he was released under unclear circumstances.

Upon his release, he physically attacked the family of eight – four adults and four children.

James said as s a result they sought refuge at the national security office in Torit.

“The family went to the national security office at night in Torit and slept there,” said James.

He said the NS officers arrested Sergeant-Major Sebit and handed him over to the police station where he found his way out again.

“The guy was arrested and detained for a day and then released. Nothing was done by the police authority,” James continued.

“Later on the second of June, on Sunday, the guy went again and attacked the family members with his wife, they beat the family members because he had a gun,” he lamented.

As one family member narrates, the man returned home to threaten them with death.

The family is asking why the authorities are reluctant to tackle the matter.

“He was arrested by the national security for a month, and then sent to the police station, the same police station. So from there, he was detained for a week. After that they decided to release him without charges,” James stated.

“I am still worried why the government in Torit don’t take action against the case.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Torit police inspector said he was not aware of the case, but was consulting with the crime officer to establish facts about it.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists 2

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

Published Saturday, June 8, 2019

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 3

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published 19 hours ago

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally 4

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng 5

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Suspected Torit rapist on the loose terrorizes victim’s family

Published 1 min ago

Atlabara FC crowned winners of clubs champions league in SSD

Published 6 hours ago

Atlabara to face Al-Hilal FC in clubs champions league finals

Published 6 hours ago

UN-SRSG tells political leaders to support revitalized peace agreement

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t urged to implement policies that protect children

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.