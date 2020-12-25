Telar Ring, 11 others test positive for coronavirus

Twelve people, including a former government official, have tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Telar Ring Deng, once a powerful ally and legal advisor to President Salva Kiir, announced on his social media page yesterday that he is receiving Injecting Drugs after “a short period of illness.”

“I was immediately transferred to the IDU and currently stable,” Telar revealed.

The former Ambassador to Russia is being treated at Aspen Medical Centre in Juba.

According to the Ministry of Health, Mr. Telar and 11 others are among the 642 samples tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

The new confirmed cases have now raised South Sudan’s tally to 3,489.

The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus remains at 62 as there was no new death registered.

But two people are under severe Injecting Drug Use.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the country has so far conducted 74,566 tests since the virus was first confirmed in March.

3,118 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus in South Sudan.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku noted that 309 active cases are being followed up at the moment.

In his facebook post, Amb. Telar Deng cautioned the public from disregarding safety measures against the coronavirus -especially during this festive season.

“We should be vigilant and remember that COVID-19 still exists,” he advised.

The public is advised to strictly maintain social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands with soap and water, sanitize, and follow health instructions as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 79.4 million cases with over 1.74 million deaths.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Three SSPDF soldiers arrested for terrorizing Lainya civilians Previous Post