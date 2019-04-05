5th April 2019
Telecom network reopened in Maiwut after 5 years

An aerial view of rural Maiwut, with the ICRC compound and Maiwut hospital. Albert Gonzalez Farran /ICRC

The residents of Maiwut State are now able to make and receive phone calls for the first time in years after a telecom company extended its services to the state.

During the crisis of 2013 and 2016, some areas in the country were disconnected due to the series of fighting and attacks in those areas.

According to the state deputy governor, Zain network was opened in the state earlier this week.

The company was operating there until violence erupted in 2013.

“Therefore, we now thank God the mobile networks have been re-opened in Maiwut state,” Hassan Bali said.

The network now serves locations within a radius of 50 kilometers away from the state capital, Maiwut town, covering three places.

“We have three main areas in the state which are Mathiang, Logoshok and Golgok, and the state government will not stop in Maiwut, but will continue to re-open all the networks,” he said.

