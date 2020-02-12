The pro-32+ states await Kiir at JIA

Hundreds of people have gathered at Juba International Airport, awaiting the arrival of President Salva Kiir.

The President had attended an IGAD meeting and the AU summit in Addis Ababa over the weekend.

Those gathered at the airport include state governors, local chiefs, youth and women.

Some of them are carrying banners with writings: “Youth reject reduction of 32 states plus Abyei Administrative Area”.

As seen on the state-run SSBC, the state governors who have been campaigning for maintenance of the current 32 states, lined up to speak to the TV in turns.