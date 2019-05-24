24th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Uncategorized   |   TNLA adjourns the sitting due to absence of support staff – Paul Yoane

TNLA adjourns the sitting due to absence of support staff – Paul Yoane

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 12 mins ago

National Assembly Building in Juba

The chairperson for information committee at the national parliament said there were no parliamentary sittings since last week because of the absence of support staff.

This is in reaction to a story broadcast by Eye Radio on Wednesday, suggesting that the national MPs had never held any parliamentary sitting since President Salva Kiir declared the august house open on Tuesday last week.

The speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly, in his speech that day, told the president that they would prioritize important matters, including the presidential speech, fiscal budget, and the amended transitional constitution.

MPs sit only three days a week – that is Monday Tuesday and Wednesday. However, since then, no sitting has been held.

Honorable Paul Yoane, the chairperson for information committee attributes this to lack of means of transport for the support staff.

“The sitting on Monday did not fail really because of heavy rain, is failed because our supporting staff, they are living in so many areas, and in that heavy rain, even the public transport offered to them, it is not a 4-wheel drive.”

“Majority of supporting staff could not come, and in the parliament, we have people like the hall attendance, we have those in the protocol who will be accompanying the speaker when he enters the chambers, and many others including the sergeant-at-arms,” he said.

Paul Yoane went on to say that the parliament will hold a session on Monday to deliberate the speech of the president.

“In the next sitting which is going to take place on Monday, the 27th of May 2019.”

He called on all the honorable members to report to the parliament.

“I want to inform also my colleagues the honorable members that already we have the order of the day, it is already being circulated.”

“The speaker is going to allocate that time and it is up to the members to say what their President has said. What do they think? What the President has said should be analyzed, should be operationalized so that it becomes a policy,” he added.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 1

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 2

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 3

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 4

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Revenue Authority boss denies corruption allegations against him 5

Revenue Authority boss denies corruption allegations against him

Published Sunday, May 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

TNLA adjourns the sitting due to absence of support staff – Paul Yoane

Published 12 mins ago

Project to double the number of lions underway – WCS

Published 32 mins ago

Media encouraged to report more on GBV

Published 8 hours ago

Bishop Stephen Nyodho appointed by Pope Francis

Published 8 hours ago

S.Sudan Champion’s League update

Published 9 hours ago

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.