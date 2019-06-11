TNLA business committee meets to discuss agenda for subsequent sitting

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly was expected to conduct its fourth session today morning, since the President opened the august house 25 days ago.

The members of parliament have been skipping sessions over unsatisfactory reasons.

The lawmakers – who now conduct sittings at Freedom Hall to allow for renovation of the parliament building – could not sit yesterday because they said there was no agenda.

The other reasons included alleged unclear channel of communication and rainfall.

But each honorable member was offered 40,000 dollars in car loan last year after some MPs complained that they had been finding it difficult to ride boda-boda every time there was a downpour.

The chairman for information committee – Honorable Paul Yoane –told Eye Radio yesterday that they would report to work today.

“There is no sitting but the house business committee is meeting to discuss the agenda for the subsequent sitting that is tomorrow Tuesday date11 of June and Wednesday at the 12 of June 2019, so it is not totally waste.”

However, in his speech during the opening of the national parliament on the 14th of May, Honorable Speaker Anthony Lino Makana told President Salva Kiir that he would, among other issues before the TNLA, prioritize discussion and passing of the 2019/2020 fiscal year budget.