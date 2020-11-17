You are here: Home | Uncategorized | Trader dies in Tonj road ambush
A trader has been killed in another attack in Tonj County, authorities in Warrap State have said.
One person was also wounded in the road ambush on Monday. The state authorities have not yet named the trader.
The former secretary-general of the defunct Tonj state says about 2.5 million South Sudanese pounds were also stolen from cattle traders by bandits.
Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio that the suspects are still at large.
“One cannot talk of arresting any culprit, because you find that youth are armed along the road. So we do not find a conducive environment to apply rule of law when such acts are committed,” he said.
This is the second such incident in less than a month.
In October, five cattle traders were killed in an attack by suspected raiders in Cueibet County, Lakes State.
The traders from Jonglei State had taken their animals for auctioning in Wau town, Western Bahr el Ghazal State when they fell into an ambush in Mayath Payam.
Cattle raiding is commonly reported in the region. Observers blame it on the increase of firearms in the hands of civilians.
Several disarmament exercises have proved futile as collected guns reportedly find their way back into the hands of local youth locally known as gelweng.
