17th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Trader dies in Tonj road ambush

Trader dies in Tonj road ambush

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 30 mins ago

A trader has been killed in another attack in Tonj County, authorities in Warrap State have said.

One person was also wounded in the road ambush on Monday. The state authorities have not yet named the trader.

The former secretary-general of the defunct Tonj state says about 2.5 million South Sudanese pounds were also stolen from cattle traders by bandits.

Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio that the suspects are still at large.

“One cannot talk of arresting any culprit, because you find that youth are armed along the road. So we do not find a conducive environment to apply rule of law when such acts are committed,” he said.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

In October, five cattle traders were killed in an attack by suspected raiders in Cueibet County, Lakes State.

The traders from Jonglei State had taken their animals for auctioning in Wau town, Western Bahr el Ghazal State when they fell into an ambush in Mayath Payam.

Cattle raiding is commonly reported in the region. Observers blame it on the increase of firearms in the hands of civilians.

Several disarmament exercises have proved futile as collected guns reportedly find their way back into the hands of local youth locally known as gelweng.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator 1

Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies 2

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency 3

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar 4

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar

Published 8 hours ago

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio 5

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Published Friday, November 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ethiopian civil war could destabilize the Sudans – analyst

Published 10 mins ago

Trader dies in Tonj road ambush

Published 30 mins ago

Kiir acknowledges ND views

Published 31 mins ago

Kiir asked to implement ND resolutions

Published 2 hours ago

Bushiri: a ‘fugitive and shepherd on the run’

Published 7 hours ago

IGAD pushes for ‘release’ of Dr Machar

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.