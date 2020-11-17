Kiir acknowledges ND views

President Salva Kiir has acknowledged that the issues raised in the national dialogue process are a representation of the views of the majority of the population in the country.

In his remarks on Tuesday, the president pledged to implement the resolutions passed by the delegates.

He admitted that issues of governance, land, and resource allocation – as raised in the conference – require the full attention of the leadership of the country.

“There is no doubt that the outcome of the National Dialogue represent the views of the broad cross section of our society on the issues raised,” Kiir stated.

“This means there is no question about the legitimacy of this process.”

President Kiir also said that some of the resolutions generated from the national dialogue process will be including in the permanent constitution.

He noted that other views will be harmonized with the current peace agreement.

“We need to remind ourselves that what has been produced in this process must be harmonized by the permanent constitutional making process, which is provided for in the revitalized peace agreement,” he added.

President Salva Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December last year to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

