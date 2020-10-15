15th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Traders close shops in Rumbek over exchange rate

Traders close shops in Rumbek over exchange rate

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

A past picture of Rumbek market | Credit | Exploring The Land

Traders have closed down shops in Rumbek main market amidst the ailing economy.

This came after rate of US dollar against South Sudanese pounds skyrocketed over the last few days.

According to Daniel Laat Kon, a human rights advocate, 100 US dollar sold at 58,000 SSP in Rumbek.

This, he said, led to hike in the market prices.

“The shops are all closed, especially shops selling food items and most of the fuel stations,” Laat told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He called upon the government to address the economic situation, which has affected markets across the country, including the state capital, Juba.

In Juba, black market dealers have blamed the great loss of South Sudanese pound against US dollar on the recent decision to change the currency.

Dealers say people want to change their money into US dollars to avoid any loss when the new currency is introduced.

The government should at least try to see the suffering of the people. If the shops for all food items are closed down, it is not good,” Laat added.

Last Friday, the cabinet resolved that the South Sudanese Pounds should be changed to stop hyperinflation and help recover the ailing economy.

The decision was reached during a cabinet meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir.

The South Sudanese Pounds has been depreciating drastically following the drop of the country’s oil revenues and irregularities in the collection of non-oil revenue.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S.Sudan to introduce new currency 1

S.Sudan to introduce new currency

Published Friday, October 9, 2020

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country 2

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident 3

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Governor Adil suspends land allotment 4

Governor Adil suspends land allotment

Published Sunday, October 11, 2020

A senior information ministry official dies 5

A senior information ministry official dies

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Traders close shops in Rumbek over exchange rate

Published 1 min ago

Abandoned Kapoeta triplets’ mother asks for help

Published 15 hours ago

Traffic cop dies in road traffic accident

Published 15 hours ago

WES only ‘hears of’ personal protective equipment donations

Published 16 hours ago

Well-wishers aid a blind schoolboy, a day after appealing for learning materials

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.