14th October 2020
Traffic cop dies in road traffic accident

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the traffic police officers lie injured after the vehicle overturned along Yei Road on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio

A traffic police officer has died and four others are said to be in a critical condition following a grisly road accident in Juba on Tuesday.

The police has refused to identify the deceased by name but said he was a private at the traffic police department.

According to the police spokesperson, those injured are being treated at the Juba Military Hospital.

Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin confirmed that a land cruiser carrying 35 officers to their duty station overturned along the busy Yei road.

He stated that the Landcruiser attempted to dodge a motorbike, making it swerve several times before it overturned.

Justine added that the driver of the Landcruiser has been reprimanded for overloading and violating traffic rules.

“We have open a case against the driver and he is being investigated because it is unlawful to carry 35 people in a land cruiser,” Maj.-Gen. Justin stated.

Legally, a Toyota Lancruiser has seven seats only.

Since the tarmacking of the Yei road in 2019, Eye Radio has recorded over 60 accidents, including the killing of children attempting to cross the road.

Just last month, a 60-year-old woman was knocked by a motorbike on the same road. She died two days later at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Besides, the contractor failed to include speed bumps or Zebra crossing on the less than 2-kilometre road.

