Transfer power to civilian-led gov’t in Sudan-Troika

The Troika is calling for an agreed transfer of power to a civilian-led government as demanded by the people of Sudan.

The call comes after the Transitional Military Council ordered attacks on peaceful protestors in Khartoum on Monday, resulting in the killing and injuring of civilians.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Troika says by ordering these attacks, the Transitional Military Council has put the transition process and peace in Sudan in jeopardy.

It states, “The people of Sudan deserve an orderly transition, led by civilians, that can establish the conditions for free and fair elections, rather than have rushed elections imposed by the TMC’s security forces.”

Earlier, TMC announced that it will cease negotiations with the Forces for Freedom and Change, retract all previous agreements with them on formation of an interim government, and will hold elections within nine months.