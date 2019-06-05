5th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government

EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 13 hours ago

The newly constructed Kwacjok bridge [Courtesy photo]

The construction of the Kwacjok Bridge which began in January last year is complete.

This is according to the the United Nations World Food Program or WFP.

The 120-meter long bridge is part of 24.8 million-dollar European Union-funded project to construct and maintain a total 100 kilometers of road infrastructure in the former Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

The bridge – which reportedly cost 6.5 million dollars – links Lunyaker, Kwacjok and Kangi regions that had been long separated by the Jur River.

The European Union officially handed over the completed Kwacjok Bridge to the Government yesterday.

In a statement, WFP, whose engineers supervised the construction, says the bridge will connect tens of thousands of people and is key not only for humanitarian operations but is also expected to boost farm-to-market access and commercial activities in the region.

The Kwacjok Bridge is the latest WFP engineering project in South Sudan. Since 2013, WFP has completed the construction and upgrade of more than 500 kilometres of roads and built 30 structures including culverts and bridges across Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria, Warrap and Western Bahr el Gazal according to WFP.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company 1

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese 2

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba 3

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states 4

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo 5

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

Published Monday, June 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

TNLA skips sitting yet again

Published 3 hours ago

HRW accuses army of crimes against civilians

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t denies procuring arms and ammunition

Published 3 hours ago

Transfer power to civilian-led gov’t in Sudan-Troika

Published 13 hours ago

EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government

Published 13 hours ago

NRA to have new recruitment strategy

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.