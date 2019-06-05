EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government

The construction of the Kwacjok Bridge which began in January last year is complete.

This is according to the the United Nations World Food Program or WFP.

The 120-meter long bridge is part of 24.8 million-dollar European Union-funded project to construct and maintain a total 100 kilometers of road infrastructure in the former Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

The bridge – which reportedly cost 6.5 million dollars – links Lunyaker, Kwacjok and Kangi regions that had been long separated by the Jur River.

The European Union officially handed over the completed Kwacjok Bridge to the Government yesterday.

In a statement, WFP, whose engineers supervised the construction, says the bridge will connect tens of thousands of people and is key not only for humanitarian operations but is also expected to boost farm-to-market access and commercial activities in the region.

The Kwacjok Bridge is the latest WFP engineering project in South Sudan. Since 2013, WFP has completed the construction and upgrade of more than 500 kilometres of roads and built 30 structures including culverts and bridges across Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria, Warrap and Western Bahr el Gazal according to WFP.