Trump, first lady test positive for Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Friday morning.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This comes after he said they would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Hope Hicks, “who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible!” Trump announced earlier.

Trump has for months played down the severity of the virus and told a political dinner just Thursday night that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Mr. Trump’s positive test result could pose immediate difficulties for the future of his campaign against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his Democratic challenger, with just 33 days before the election on Nov. 3, reports New York Times.

Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time.

If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.

As of Friday, US has 7,494,671 cases of Coronavirus, 212,660 deaths and 4,736,621 recoveries.

