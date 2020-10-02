Trump, wife to self-quarantine after close advisor tested positive

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, “who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he added.

He did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation although WHO recommends up to 14 days.

Ms Hicks travels regularly with the President on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied Trump to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday, reports CNN.

“She tested positive,” Trump said.

Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus again and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday (local time).

Trump is 74-years-old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

“I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous,” he said.

As of Friday, US has 7,494,671 cases of Coronavirus, 212,660 deaths and 4,736,621 recoveries.

