2nd October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News | World News   |   Trump, wife to self-quarantine after close advisor tested positive

Trump, wife to self-quarantine after close advisor tested positive

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Hope Hicks is the closest aide to President Donald Trump to contract COVID-19 | Credit | Carlo Allegri/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, “who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he added.

He did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation although WHO recommends up to 14 days.

Ms Hicks travels regularly with the President on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied Trump to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday, reports CNN.

“She tested positive,” Trump said.

Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus again and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday (local time).

Trump is 74-years-old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

“I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous,” he said.

As of Friday, US has 7,494,671 cases of Coronavirus, 212,660 deaths and 4,736,621 recoveries.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal 1

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Wau man kills son and daughter 2

Wau man kills son and daughter

Published Monday, September 28, 2020

Finance minister unveils over 218 billion SSP for 2020-2021 fiscal year 3

Finance minister unveils over 218 billion SSP for 2020-2021 fiscal year

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

320 kilograms of wild animal skins nabbed at Juba Airport 4

320 kilograms of wild animal skins nabbed at Juba Airport

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

South Sudanese child wins 2nd place in Sudan’s national exam 5

South Sudanese child wins 2nd place in Sudan’s national exam

Published Thursday, October 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Official wants Lakes ‘Gelweng’ forcefully disarmed

Published 3 hours ago

Trump, first lady test positive for Coronavirus

Published 3 hours ago

Trump, wife to self-quarantine after close advisor tested positive

Published 4 hours ago

Rock City triple homicide case adjourned over spatial concern

Published 19 hours ago

Provide access to health, pensions, social protection for older persons – UN

Published 19 hours ago

Armed men demand SSP 9 million ransom for kidnapped Gumbo traders

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.