1st October 2020
Rock City triple homicide case adjourned over spatial concern

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, 24, in the dock on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is charged with the killing of three siblings at Rock City in Juba in August 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

A court in Juba has adjourned the first hearing of the case of Rock City murders over small court space.

The trial of Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, who is charged with the killing of the siblings, begun at Gudele court on Thursday morning.

According to a legal counsel, the presiding judge moved to adjourn the trial, citing a lack of enough space in the courtroom.

The court session was opened to the public.

“The hall could not accommodate a large number of citizens who wanted to attend the trial procedures,” Counsel Boutros Yai said.

It was suggested that the trial be transferred to Juba High Court where space is believed to be big enough for the attendees.

The Presiding judge, Kimo Othom, agreed to the request and only confirmed the name of the accused.

The court is expected to announce the next date for the trials after confirming the new venue.

Among those in attendance at the court today was the mother of the three children.

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri is charged with the gruesome murder of 9-year-old Naomi Edward, 7-year-old Blessing Edward and 4-year old Nor Edward.

According to police reports, the suspect killed the children at their home during the afternoon hours after their mother had gone to the market.

The children were reportedly watching television in the sitting room where Babu slaughtered them.

He is said to have confessed to the killings to the police during the investigations.

The 24-year-old student of medicine at the University of Juba was elder cousin to the victims.

