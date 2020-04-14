Trump halts funding to WHO

The Trump administration has suspended funding to the World Health Organization over poor handling of the Covid-19.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House on Wednesday morning.

He said the WHO has “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said.

The president claimed American taxpayers provide between $400 million and $500 million to the WHO every year, reports

However, according to WHO’s financial records, the United States has actually been invoiced $57,883,460 for two years of funding. The United States has not yet paid that amount.

Trump accused the UN health agency of not telling the truth about what was happening at the center of the outbreak in Wuhan.

“One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” Trump said.

“Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives.”