14th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health   |   Trump halts funding to WHO

Trump halts funding to WHO

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland | Credit | File photo

The Trump administration has suspended funding to the World Health Organization over poor handling of the Covid-19.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House on Wednesday morning.

He said the WHO has “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said.

The president claimed American taxpayers provide between $400 million and $500 million to the WHO every year, reports

However, according to WHO’s financial records, the United States has actually been invoiced $57,883,460 for two years of funding. The United States has not yet paid that amount.

Trump accused the UN health agency of not telling the truth about what was happening at the center of the outbreak in Wuhan.

“One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” Trump said.

“Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S Sudan records third coronavirus case 1

S Sudan records third coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020

Another person tests coronavirus positive 2

Another person tests coronavirus positive

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba 3

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020

UN to airlift the 53-year-old coronavirus patient to Nairobi 4

UN to airlift the 53-year-old coronavirus patient to Nairobi

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Don’t buy these sanitizers 5

Don’t buy these sanitizers

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Trump halts funding to WHO

Published 1 min ago

Museveni extends lockdown

Published 9 hours ago

Activist pushes for gubernatorial appointments

Published 12 hours ago

EAC members told to make post-Covid-19 economic recovery plans

Published 13 hours ago

World Bank provides $7.6 Million COVID-19 funds to S. Sudan

Published 18 hours ago

COVID-19 threatens millions of S.Sudanese children -Save the Children

Published Monday, April 13, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.