Tumsa bridge destroyed by heavy rains

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Residents of Thiet area, Tonj State cross to dry land after heavy rains.

Heavy rains have allegedly destroyed the main bridge in Kapoeta, cutting off the state from the rest of the country.

Tumsa Bridge is on the Juba-Nadapal highway and is a major link between Kapoeta and Torit.

The route, which is used by traders to import goods from the neighboring Kenya, is now reportedly impassable.

An official says this has also affected activities of the state government and humanitarian organizations.

The advisor to the Kapoeta State governor on peace and reconciliation, Joseph Kabaka, was speaking to Eye Radio.

“The bridge that was there, was washed out because of the rain, a very strategic area. It’s a life-line for Kapoeta, where we have food supply. All these supply come through that road.”

