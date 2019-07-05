U.S. urges S. Sudanese leaders to utilize the pre-transitional period

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan has encouraged political leaders to accomplish the tasks of the pre-transitional period activities before the extension ends.

The pre-transitional period was extended to November 2 months ago, after the main opposition leader – Dr. Riek Machar – requested for more time to implement key security arrangements.

These include registration, screening, training, reunification, and cantonment of the opposition and government soldiers.

But The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek believes that the leaders are not doing enough, especially when they do not talk to each other.

“It is not enough that a peace agreement was signed; if the parties continue to squabble over the mundane legalities but lose sight of the ambitious spirit of the agreement,” said Ambassador Hushek.

“It’s not enough to wait to set up a power-sharing government four months from now and let the weeks and months slip away without key leaders meeting and talking with each other.”

“It’s not enough for South Sudan’s neighbors and friends in the international community to sit back and watch. And it’s not enough to leave peace-building to the politicians and generals; peace will require an ambitious, active, and fully enabled civil society,” he added.

Ambassador Hushek was speaking in Juba on Wednesday during the 243rd Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America.

Read Ambassador Hushek’s full speech here: https://ss.usembassy.gov/press-release-celebrating-america…/

For his part, the Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs, Aggry Tisa Sabuni said South Sudan is looking to the United States of America to play a significant role to convince other armed groups to join the peace wagon.

“South Sudan is also looking to the United States of America to play a significant role to convince the other brothers and sisters who are yet to come into the big tent of the peace agreement, particularly the armed groups to bring them onboard the signed peace agreement, so that peace and prosperity prevail in the country.”

Mr. Tisa said South Sudan is committed to maintaining its cordial relationship with the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, the representative of Civil Society Organizations, Lydia Minangano said the US government support has not only to saved lives but also build the capacities and institutions.

“We at the civil society can also attest that your support has not only to save the lives of those who were there in humanitarian crisis but also help to build the capacities, institutions, improved access to education, health and clean water,” said Ms. Minangano.

Ms. Minangano added that the partnership between Civil Society Organizations and the U.S. government has created civic spaces for the people.

“It has also help created civic spaces for people of this country to be part of building their nation, such partnership can’t be underrated.” She added.