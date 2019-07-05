USAID airlifts life-saving food for malnourished children in S. Sudan

United States aid agency – USAID has airlifted 400 metric tons of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food to feed children with severe acute malnutrition across the country.

The Ready to Use Therapeutic Food was brought to Juba from the U.S. states of Georgia and Rhode Island.

The food is intended to help bridge a potential break in UNICEF’s nutritional supplies caused by production shortfalls earlier in the year.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Ambassador Thomas Hushek says the food delivery will provide 28,800 severely malnourished children in South Sudan with life-saving nutrition.

The Ambassador was speaking during the 243rd Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America at the U.S Embassy resident in Juba on Wednesday.

The US Ambassador says the humanitarian assistance was delivered to other parts of the country over the past two weeks.

“The US embassy remains optimistic that we can and we will help South Sudanese tackle the enormous challenge of hunger,” said Ambassador Hushek.

He said almost 7 million South Sudanese are in dire need of food assistance in the country.

“Almost 7 million South Sudanese are in need of food assistance. This is 92 grams of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, used to feed a child with Severe Acute Malnutrition.”

“USAID just airlifted 400 metric tons of this to South Sudan over the past two weeks in order to feed 28,800 severely malnourished children,” he added.