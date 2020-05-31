UN boss calls for joint protection of civilians in armed conflicts

Women and girls have by far suffered the most targeted attacks, abduction and forced marriage across the world in 2019, the UN Secretary-General has said.

Antonio Guterres said more than 20,000 civilians were killed or injured in just ten conflicts in South Sudan, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

His latest report on the “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict” shows little progress has been made on the protection of civilians, and compliance with international law.

He notes tens of thousands of children were forced to take part in hostilities in 2019, and millions of people were displaced as a result of armed conflict.

Addressing the UN Security Council last week, Mr. Gutteres stated that women and girls in places such as South Sudan were subjected to appalling levels of sexual and gender-based violence, and intimidation based on their sex.

“As we meet today, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, causing enormous human suffering and additional stress to health systems, economies and communities. Those that are already weakened by years of armed conflict are particularly vulnerable,” he stated.

Mr. Guterres also said people with disabilities are disproportionately impacted and experience even higher levels of risks in war zones.

This figures, he explained, only includes incidents verified by the UN.

The report further revealed that throughout the year, humanitarian access was hampered by violence, insecurity, and bureaucratic impediments – often in violation of international humanitarian law.

“As the access to services and safety is curtailed, and as some leaders exploit the pandemic to adopt repressive measures, it has become even more difficult to protect the most vulnerable. This is particularly true in conflict zones, where civilians were already exposed to significant risks,” Guterres stressed.

The UN Secretary-General warned that civilians caught up in violence now face a new and deadly threat from the coronavirus.

Antonio Guterres described conflicts as the main driver of global hunger.

He called on governments to ensure accountability through strengthened efforts to prevent serious violations of international law, by prioritizing investigation and prosecution.

“It is only through respect for human rights and international humanitarian and refugee law that we can protect civilians, including health and humanitarian workers and infrastructure, and relieve pressure on health systems,” he insisted.

Mr. Gutteres also urges governments, civil societies and international organizations to develop national frameworks that strengthen the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

“I urge all to move beyond rhetoric and close the accountability gap through national legislation and coordinated international action,” he appealed.

According to the UN, there are some 135 million acutely food insecure people in the world; more than half live in countries and territories affected by conflict.

Aid agencies expect the coronavirus to cause a sharp increase in the number of people food insecure in 2020.

