25th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Justice | National News | News   |   UN wants killers of Dr. Edward held accountable

UN wants killers of Dr. Edward held accountable

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

The South Sudanese doctor—who was working for the International Rescue Committee was killed inside a health facility in Ganyliel Payam, Panyijiar County, Unity State, on 21 May/Courtesy photo.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called on the government to hold accountable those who killed a humanitarian health worker in Unity State.

On Friday, gunmen reportedly attacked and brutally killed Dr. Louise Edward at the Primary Healthcare Center in Ganyiel, Panyinjiar County.

Late Edward was an employee of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

On Sunday, frontline doctors condemned the incident and called on the authorities to investigate, identify the perpetrators and hold them to account for the crime.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) condemned the killing too.

Steve O’Malley, the head of UNOCHA in South Sudan describes the killing of Dr. Louise Edward as a criminal act, saying the government shoulders the responsibility of bringing the assailants to justice.

“A criminal wrong has been committed. Then it is the responsibility of the government to investigate, to identify the alleged perpetrators and then given them a fair trial,” Mr. O’Malley said.

“Then if they are found guilty, they are punished according to the law. That is the expectation all South Sudanese have and then it is all the expectations the humanitarian community have when something like this happens.”

O’Malley on the other hand encouraged aid agencies and humanitarian groups to engage in dialogue with the communities in order to listen to their concerns.

This, he said, will help minimize misunderstandings with those they serve especially when the locals feel the organizations are accountable to them.

“It’s an imperative thing you have to keep up a good level of dialogue so that you know what the community wants, you know what issues might be coming up, and this will always stop individuals from doing things.”

“In many places, we have found out that that helps to ensure that if problems occur, the community are the ones who protect humanitarian organizations and humanitarian workers,” the OCHA head added.

According to OCHA, At least two aid workers were killed in South Sudan in 2021 and another nine in 2021, what humanitarians describe as “targeted killings.”

A total of 126 humanitarians, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives while providing critical assistance to people across the country since the conflict broke out in late 2013.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Dinka

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 1

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 2

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 3

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 4

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen 5

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published Sunday, May 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Athlete Chol Ajang qualifies for U-20 championships

Published 1 hour ago

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Published 3 hours ago

Three civilians killed in Warguet, near Sudanese border

Published 7 hours ago

UN wants killers of Dr. Edward held accountable

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir forms committee to initiate dialogue over Abyei status

Published 20 hours ago

S.Sudan to return 72, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.