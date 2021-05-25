Three civilians killed in Warguet, near Sudanese border

Three civilians were reportedly killed at the weekend by suspected armed Misseriya nomads near the South Sudan-Sudan border.

The commissioner of Aweil East County, Kiir Yor Lual said three civilians died when armed Sudanese nomads attacked Warguet area of Aweil East County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

They reportedly targeted an army garrison and a residential area on Saturday night, around 9 pm.

The three victims–two adults and an 8-year-old girl, have been identified as 50-year-old Adeng Mou Tong, Chan Dut Tong, 27, and Ayuen Wol Mou, 8 years old.

“On Saturday around 9 pm, a group of Sudanese armed men attacked the army garrison in Warguet and there were two groups of armed people,” Kiir Yor Lual told Eye Radio from Warguet on Tuesday.

“They killed three civilians including an old woman of 50 years old, a man of 27 years old and a baby girl of 8 years old. This incident happened on Saturday between 9 pm and 10 pm.”

But the security situation is now calm, commissioner Lual said.

He noted that this the season the Misseriya nomads are returning to Sudan from their grazing period inside South Sudan.

Warguet area is nearly 20 kilometers north of the 1956 borderline between Northern Bahr el Ghazal and South Darfur in Sudan.

The area is known for its presence of the South Sudanese Army and it is described in a recent church mission report as a “dangerous place only for soldiers.”

