UNICEF re-emphasizes importance of adhering to Covid 19 prevention measures

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in South Sudan, it is important to recall that we all have an important role to play in containing the spread of the virus.

Dealing with the virus is first and foremost about preventing infection and ensuring we all have the proper information on how to do so and share it with people around us.

That is why in fighting the coronavirus – also called COVID-19 – we are all social mobilizers who can influence our family members, friends, and colleagues to apply the preventive measures to protect ourselves against infections while fighting rumors and social stigma.

To be able to assist communities, the Government of South Sudan, UNICEF, and their partners developed actions that were specifically designed to address South Sudan’s unique context and challenges, such as what to do in high-risk settings, like the heavily congested protection of civilian’s sites or poor, crowded neighborhoods with life-saving messages on COVID-19.

Through the Integrated Community Mobilization Network (ICMN), UNICEF and partners can strengthen community engagement and build community trust and ownership while promoting and bringing about positive behavior change.

More in the interview with UNICEF’s Communication for development specialist –Mercy Kolok.

Interview Part 1:

Interview Part 2:

