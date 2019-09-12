UNMISS condemns recruitment of IDPs

The United Nation Mission in South Sudan has condemned what it calls recruitment of young men in POC sites into military.

Last week, UNMISS confirmed media reports suggesting that opposition groups were listing young people in its camps.

Tens of thousands have been sheltering in various UN camps since the outbreak of the conflict in December 2013.

In an email to Eye Radio, the head of Communications & Public Information section, Joshua Mmali said and I quote:

“UNMISS will do everything that it can to mitigate any disruption within the POC, but it will not tolerate activities that undermine the legal and protective status of the POC for the sake of all those who have sought sanctuary.” End quote.

UNMISS is working with armed group to address the matter.

Armed opposition groups are yet to comment on the allegation.