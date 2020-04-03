UPDF to investigate cross-border smuggling activities

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces say it is investigating allegations that its officers at border points are aiding illegal border crossings into South Sudan and Uganda.

Last month, President Kiir and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni closed their borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The East African neighbors have closed their borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, a Ugandan businessman in Juba claimed that the security forces on both Uganda and South Sudan borders are aiding illegal crossings into the country.

Uganda media reported that Ugandans and other foreign nationals trapped in South Sudan are being smuggled into both countries using cargo trucks.

This means that some of these people enter the country without being tested for coronavirus and pose a big threat to communities in which they live.

Early this week, a member of parliament in Eastern Equatoria said more than twenty vehicles from Uganda reportedly entered with people into South Sudan through the Sertinya border in Ikotos County.

On Wednesday, Ugandan traders in Juba also said some people were smuggled into the country by security agents at the Nimule-Elegu border point.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, the UPDF Fourth Division Public Information Officer – Major Olewen Ceaser – acknowledged that they have received several allegations of illegal border crossings.

“The directive is intended to fulfill the interest, and the interest is for saving a life. It would be wrong if our people don’t listen to this directive,” Major Olewen Cease said.

“The people who are trying to smuggle people across the border are the ones we are still trying to investigate. We need to know who they are to make sure that within this period, we should first have this lockdown.”

“If there is a problem in Uganda, it should not be exported to South Sudan it can easily be contained in Uganda than spreading it everywhere. If there is a problem in South Sudan, it shouldn’t be imported into Uganda.”

“We have beefed up deployment at least we have adequate personnel on the ground but that one also that one cannot stop the crossing.”

This week, the secretary for trade and border relations of the Ugandan community in Juba, Elias Mugagga claimed that some security agents are taking bribes to allow illegal crossings, especially at the Nimule-Elegu border point.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, Mr. Mugagga suggests that those smuggling people need to be changed.

He added that more security forces be deployed to prevent the smuggling of people across the borders.

“Those officers who are bribed and smuggling people, let them be changed,” Mugagga said.

“We have a lot of people here even who are not working but they are part of the security, let them go to the border and work. The other ones who don’t know the work, let them come back. It’s just simple.’

“Even in Uganda’s side, those who don’t want to implement the government law, let them be removed. Because we are here and life is very important more than other things.”

On Tuesday, a Member of Parliament said more than twenty vehicles entered the country through the Sertinya border in Ikwotos County, Eastern Equatoria state.